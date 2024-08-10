'One of the strongest women in a man's world': Tributes to trailblazer who helped launch the Shropshire Star

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Miss Wilkins, of Wellington, died on July 28 at the age of 93 and was described by a former group managing director of the company as "one of the strongest women in a man's world that I have ever known".

Miss Wilkins had been the manager of the classified advertising department of the Star and Journal series at the launch of the paper in 1964.

She joined from the Kent Messenger and was described as a single woman who was totally dedicated to her career. She never married, had no children and is not survived by any of her siblings.