B&M prepares to open in former Wilko store in Wellington
It's less than a week away from B&M Bargains opening their new store in the former Wilko shop in Wellington.
By Megan Jones
Little evidence of Wilko on Market Street in Wellington remains as B&M Bargains prepares to open their new store in the unit.
Having failed to secure a takeover that would have saved the business, the bargain chain went into administration last September and announced the closure of all 400 of its stores.