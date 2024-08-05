Two people freed as fire crews scrambled to latest lift rescue incident in Telford
A rescue team was called out to free two people who became stuck in a lift in Wellington.
By David Tooley
A crew from Wellington fire station was scrambled to the Glebe Centre, in Glebe Street at 6.35pm on Monday.
The crew found two people were stuck in a lift and released them, before the incident was declared over at 7.21pm.
Lift rescues are not infrequent call-outs for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.
Only the previous day a crew from Telford Central rescued three people from a lift at Abbey House, in Priorslee.