Two people freed as fire crews scrambled to latest lift rescue incident in Telford

A crew from Wellington fire station was scrambled to the Glebe Centre, in Glebe Street at 6.35pm on Monday.

The crew found two people were stuck in a lift and released them, before the incident was declared over at 7.21pm.

Lift rescues are not infrequent call-outs for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Only the previous day a crew from Telford Central rescued three people from a lift at Abbey House, in Priorslee.