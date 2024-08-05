All change at Wellington! New café first of many changes afoot at historic railway station
One of many new changes at a railway station has taken place with the opening of a new café.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Early Bird Café on Platform 2 at Wellington station officially opened to customers on Thursday.
The new business is serving a range of hot and cold food and drinks available for eating-in or taking away.
The new addition is one of many new changes planned for the historic railway station.