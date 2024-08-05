Shropshire Star
Close

All change at Wellington! New café first of many changes afoot at historic railway station

One of many new changes at a railway station has taken place with the opening of a new café.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The Early Bird Café on Platform 2 at Wellington station officially opened to customers on Thursday.

The new business is serving a range of hot and cold food and drinks available for eating-in or taking away.

The new addition is one of many new changes planned for the historic railway station.

Imran Riaz and Mohammad Zubair at the new Early Bird Cafe
Similar stories
Most popular