Town councillors object to plans to build a home in Wellington

Noreen Bi submitted an outline application for a three-bedroom end-of-terrace property, with a detached dwelling, to be built in Urban Gardens.

A flood risk assessment report compiled by STM Environmental said the site is classified as a more vulnerable, non-minor development and therefore may require sequential and exception tests to be undertaken.

It added that the main source of potential flooding is from surface water from an unnamed culvert, approximately 140m east of the site.

Telford and Wrekin Council's drainage department said that the culverted Hurley Brook passes close to the location and has flooded many properties, including last October.

"This has affected properties internally along Urban Gardens in the past, and much more frequently submerges the gardens completely," reads their comment.

"The risk is well known locally and introducing a new property into this scenario is contrary to national flooding policy in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF)."

Wellington Town Council’s planning committee discussed the proposal on Wednesday evening.

Councillor Paul Davis (Park Ward) said: "AFC Telford United have put in a significant amount of money at the site because they've had waterlogged pitches.

"There's also been a lot of problems in Arleston."