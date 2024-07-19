Fire engulfs hedgerow in the heat of the afternoon

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One fire appliance was sent from Wellington to Wrockwardine Road, in Wrockwardine at 4.25pm on Friday to reports of a fire in the open.

Crews used a hosereel jet to put it out.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Approximately 15m of hedgerow alight that has been extinguished by fire service personnel."

The crew sent its stop message at 4.44pm.