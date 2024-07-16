Organisers lace up for the return of Wellington Walking Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Every September, dozens of ramblers and amblers put on their boots to celebrate the scenery right here on our doorstep.

Wellington earned 'Walkers are Welcome' status in 2010, joining a nationwide initiative that recognises towns as being friendly to walkers.

Since then, the Wellington Walking Festival has been held annually, offering a full schedule of events for both experienced and aspiring hikers.

Organisers even adapted to the pandemic in 2020, hosting a restriction-friendly festival where hikers donned masks to enjoy the outdoors.

Organisers are lacing up for the return of Wellington's 14th walking festival

This year, a total of 31 events are planned for the second week in September, with festivities kicking off on Monday 9.

Guided walks start from just one to two miles around Wellington's Mural Trail, to a strenuous 13.5-mile walk from Telford to Coalbrookdale and onto Wellington via the Wrekin.

There will also be a chance to visit the vineyard at Roddington and take part in a map reading lesson or a creative writing session on The Ercall.

Wellington's independent cinema The Orbit will also be screening The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Some events require pre-booking. For the full programme and to book, visit: wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk