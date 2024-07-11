Woman taken to hospital following Wellington crash
A woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday night following a crash in Wellington.
Published
West Mercia Police said the two-vehicle collision at the junction of Plough Street and King Street in Wellington occurred at around 4.30pm.
The incident saw the road around the Plough Inn pub closed.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “A woman was taken to hospital to be checked over by medical staff. No arrests were made.”