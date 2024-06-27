Burnt food sets off fire alarm at Telford retirement complex
Telford firefighters were sent to a retirement complex after burnt food set off a fire alarm.
Crews were sent to Heywood Lonsdale Court in Wellington this afternoon.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: "At 1.24pm on Thursday, June 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.
"Automatic fire alarm activation which was caused by burnt food on hob."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.