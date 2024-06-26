Wellington to hold first Green Festival

Wellington will host the event on July 27 in the Market Square and in the grounds of All Saints Eco Church from 10am until 3pm.

Funded by Wellington Town Council, the day will be free to attend and will be a chance for residents and visitors to meet local green organisations and community groups.

“The aim of the green day is to showcase local environmental businesses, community groups, campaign groups and local charities that share the vision of a sustainable and safe world,” said Adrienne Taylor, of Wellington Town Council.

The town council is helping to organise the event with Jane and Kevin Bundy from Climate Action Hub, Keli King from The Little Green Pantry, Lynn Mann from Transition Telford and All Saints Eco Church, Liz Pinfield-Wells from Terracycle and Michelle D’Arcy Jewell from Shropshire Veggies and Vegans.

Jane Bundy of Climate Action Hub said it would be a day for all the family to explore local charities, organisations and businesses displaying a green-themed agenda.

“For example we have The Telford Repair Cafe, woodland crafts provided by The Green Wood Centre, a live bee hive to discover, children's art work shops and activity areas.

“Climate Action Hub will be there with their clothes swap and give away, Shropshire Wild Life Trust will be displaying their local work along with Dot Hill nature reserve.

“We have local hand made goods and local art work, a community solar energy group and electric vehicles on display in the square. There will be food stalls from Red Dragon, vegetarian food and locally-made ice cream.

“Of course, a festival would not be a festival with out live music which will provided by The Severn Valley Stompers, The Shropshire boat men and theatrical performances from Tap Lop on tour and we are sponsoring the film ‘I could never go vegan’ showing at The Orbit at 7pm.”

The Green Festival is the first in the town’s ‘Saturdays in the Square’ programme.

For more information please contact Wellingtongreenfestival@gmail.com