Farrel O'Shea, 'pioneer windsurfer' originally from Shropshire died 'doing what he loved' aged 60

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Farrel O'Shea, originally from Wellington, in Shropshire, died on Sunday his family have confirmed on social media. He was aged 60.

A statement from Oshea Surf on behalf of the company and the family says: "It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness we must inform you of the passing of Farrel O'Shea.

"He died on the beach in France, doing what he loved, on Sunday morning, June 2, 2024.

"Farrel was one of life's good guys, an absolute legend, he was deeply loved by so many and will be forever in our hearts.

"We are immensely grateful for all the messages of love and support."

He moved to the Gwynedd coast during the 1980s, was a pioneer in the sport and a successful businessman. He wrote an influential guide to windsurfing and his brand was based in Pwllheli.

The BBC reported that Zara Davis, who holds world records in speed windsurfing, was with him at an event in La Palme, southern France, when he was taken ill walking up the beach.

He had just broken another record, for the discipline of wingfoil.

Ms Davis told the broadcaster: “Farrel was my mentor, my inspiration and my friend.

"He had a clever, dry wit and never failed to make you smile."