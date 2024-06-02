'Is there a need for another one?' Views on plan for new car park at the foot of the Wrekin are in

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The consultation period on a planning application that would see a new pay and display car park built at the foot of the Wrekin has come to an end.

Earlier this month, a proposal was submitted by Newport-based planning company Design with Nature Ltd, for the car park to be built on a nine-acre L-shaped patch of land known as The Donkey Field which sits on the north-eastern edge of the hill by the Wrekin Course junction.

The proposed car park would have spaces for 51 vehicles, including two disabled spaces and two electric vehicle charging spaces, and a lay-by for a catering van.

The consultation on the proposal came to an end this week, after having attracted dozens of comments.

In total, the application received 16 objections, with several residents raising concerns about the impact on wildlife, views and an increase of litter.

"No one needs a refreshment van when there are plenty of places to get food in Telford not even 10 mins away," Mr Guy from St Georges wrote.

"You are meant to be going for nature not for what someone can sell you out of a van. Rubbish is going to increase, which is not fair on the public who do litter picking on the Wrekin as it is.

"This just seems like a get rich scheme off the back of people who enjoy walking around the Wrekin."

The applicants hoped the addition of the car park would help to reduce car parking on the road at the foot of the hill, which during public holidays can see vehicles parked in the cycle path or on double yellow lines.

Parking at the Wrekin during the early May Bank Holiday weekend this year

For some in opposition to the proposal, charging to park was not the answer to reducing dangerous roadside parking.

"Very often the current car park is empty due to the cost, but cars are parked all along lanes including on corners blocking visibility and in field gateways," wrote Mrs Preece from Wellington.

"This car park will not suddenly persuade those people to pay."

Some pointed to the large, free car park at the Ercall, which according to comments was rarely in use.

"Is there an actual need for another car park? Currently, there is no proper signage for visitors to the Wrekin to direct them where to park," Miss Esp of Little Wenlock wrote.

"The pay and display car park is rarely full – only on sunny weekends or bank holidays."

Mrs Lee from Wellington agreed: "The right thing would be to encourage use of existing car parks (Forest Glen and Ercall Road) by way of obvious signposts that are currently non-existent."

Not all commenters were totally against the plans, however.

Dr Freeman of Wellington wrote: "It will be great to have more capacity for vehicle parking as it can get very busy, especially at weekends and holidays.

"I hope with the catering van, and the increasing amount of recycling rubbish at the bottom of the Wrekin that the council will put in proper recycling bins similar to those at the Bowring Park.

"The Wrekin continues to attract many visitors without any toilet facilities available. It would have been good if this could be addressed with this application or by the council themselves.

"I am in favour of continued parking at the side of the road to be available for those hikers making a quick dash up and down the Wrekin, especially at dawn and dusk."

Mrs Marion Law, on behalf of the Open Spaces Society, said she "generally supported" the principle, and hoped that a "modest charge" would not deter people from using it.

"There are clearly very diverse views on whether this is a good proposal but if it makes the area more accessible and reduces the intrusive parking on surrounding lanes, it must be acceptable," she added.