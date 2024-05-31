Talking Telford: Ethical consumption in Wellington - on a budget

‘When god closes one door he opens another’ - you may have heard that before from a well-meaning relative after you’ve been dumped or turned down for a job. It’s about being open to new opportunities and possibilities even when we’re faced with disappointment.

Now, it seems unfair to me to give god the credit for all the door-opening when in fact it’s usually hard-working humans hurrying around all day opening them, but the semantics of the phrase are less important to me than the spirit.

And it was in this spirit that, reeling from the disappointment of Wellington’s Oxfam charity shop door closing for good recently, I decided to open another door I’d never opened before.