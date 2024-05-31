New ground broken on Challenger Tank facility

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wrekin Conservative candidate Mark Pritchard, who has been constituency MP since 2005, visited RBSL (Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land) at Hadley on Wednesday.

The Government has invested £50 million into RBSL's Hadley Castle Works site in the last four years, having awarded RBSL contracts to manufacture the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle and the Challenger 3 main battle tank.

The Challenger 3 is a network-enabled, digital Main Battle Tank with state-of-the-art weapons, stronger defences, and better surveillance capabilities.

It will be able to operate day and night and in all weather conditions.

The tank is being built in a joint venture between UK-based BAE Systems and Germany-based Rheinmetall.

According to RBSL, the Government's decision to award them the Challenger 3 contract ensured that 200 jobs will be created and sustained within RBSL, including 130 engineers and 70 technicians. RBSL is also providing work and training opportunities to 60 apprentices over the next five years.

Mr Pritchard's visit to RBSL at Hadley today follows a visit to the site by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on 18 April 2024, and a visit by former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in 2021.

Mark Pritchard said: "It was great to visit RBSL again. I am always impressed by their fantastic workforce.

"Shropshire's defence sector is so important for local jobs, apprenticeships, and the local supply chain.

"A strong defence means a strong peace, and I am proud to have some of the world's best defence manufacturers in The Wrekin constituency, as well as important bases at RAF Cosford and MOD Donnington.

"I will continue to fight to protect and expand The Wrekin's booming defence industries."