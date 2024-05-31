Shropshire Star
Fire service called after child gets locked in car at Telford retail park

Fire crews were called after a child got locked inside a vehicle on a retail park car park this afternoon.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.09pm reporting an urgent incident in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington to the Wrekin Retail Park where a child was locked inside a car.

The child's parents were able to gain access to the vehicle prior to the fire service's arrival, and the 'stop' message was received at 1.18pm.

