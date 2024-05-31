Fire service called after child gets locked in car at Telford retail park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.09pm reporting an urgent incident in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington to the Wrekin Retail Park where a child was locked inside a car.

The child's parents were able to gain access to the vehicle prior to the fire service's arrival, and the 'stop' message was received at 1.18pm.