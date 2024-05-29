Burnt toast sparks house fire call-out for Telford crews

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire crews were scrambled to Portley Corner, in New Road, Dawley after a call was made about a house fire at 1.05pm on Wednesday.

Two fire engines were sent from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

When they arrived on the scene they found that fumes from burnt toast had caused the alert.

It turned out to be a 'bread and butter' call for the crews who sent their incident stop message at 1.16pm.