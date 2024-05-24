Wellington ready to welcome veterans as special guests at town's Midsummer Fayre

Organisers of the Wellington Midsummer Fayre are urging any surviving Normandy veterans to join them for this year's event on June 8.

Visitors from Wellington's French twin town, Châtenay-Malabry, will be in the town that weekend helping to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Wellington’s twin town association wants to take the opportunity to say a public thank you to any veterans living locally who are able to come along.

“The Normandy Landings were a hugely significant moment for people on both sides of the Channel, paving the way for the liberation of Paris - and with it our twin town, Châtenay-Malabry,” said Laurence Moses of Wellington Twinning Association.

“With the visit of our French friends coinciding with the 80th anniversary, the Midsummer Fayre is an opportunity for us to give a collective, public show of thanks to those who took part whilst we still can.

“We know it's a long shot as these veterans are now in their late 90s or older and very few in number - but if they're out there and are able to join us we would love to see them,” he said.

Veterans, their relatives or carers are invited to contact Wellington Town Council by emailing adrienne.taylor@telford.gov.uk for further information.

Wellington Midsummer Fayre, now in its 17th year, features a packed programme of entertainment.

With 40 stalls filling the parish churchyard, circus activities for children, a dozen different acts popping up around the town and a colourful costumed procession, visitors can expect a lively day in the market town.