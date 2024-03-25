'We will lose lives': Anger that Telford mental health service for young people could close

The Beam service gives under-25s in Telford and Wrekin a place to talk about their problems or what is on their mind.

The emotional health and wellbeing service has no waiting lists, and no referral is needed. It aims to ‘boost the resilience of young people by helping them to develop coping strategies when life presents challenges’.

A drop-in service is offered at 9 Market Square, Wellington, between 10am and 6pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and between 10am and 2pm on Saturdays.

Abby Cappleman, a member of the Young People’s Forum, has raised her concerns about the service’s future.

Miss Cappleman, who has autism, spoke to councillors and health chiefs at their Telford & Wrekin Council health and wellbeing board meeting on Thursday, and told them the service provides ‘low level early intervention’ for the last seven years.

She helped to set up Beam and says that it also acts as a crisis intervention service.

Miss Cappleman believes that the service could end next month, so extra funds could instead be used for reducing the waiting list for the BeeU Emotional Health and Wellbeing Service.

“It’s a car crash coming,” said Miss Cappleman. “Beam was set up by young people for young people. There is anger from young people who are going to lose their friends and an essential service is being lost.

“It’s going to have a dramatic effect on people in our borough. We are going to lose lives because of it.”

In response Simon Whitehouse, chief executive for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said that conversations about the service Beam would be had going forward.

He added that there was recent extension work to online services and that the youth service is going to be “really important going forward”.

Councillor Andy Burford said that young people are at the centre of the council's Emotional Health of Children and Young People Matters programme.

He said that they valued the contribution by Miss Cappleman to their meeting.

A joint statement from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin commission the Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) to deliver the BeeU service across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“From April 2024 we will see the service enhance their offer, with additional investment, MPFT will generate extra capacity by growing the BeeU team and will develop the prevention offer available in schools and communities.

“These changes aim to prioritise a reduction in the number of children waiting, and the length of time they wait for access to appropriate assessment and support - ensuring that children and young people get the right help, in the right place, at the right time.”