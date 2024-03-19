Residents delighted as famous Grade II-listed pub is set to reopen - and they're hiring staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A post on the public Facebook group, Wellington Active Group, read: "The Old Orleton Inn is opening soon. We need chef, kitchen staff, house keeping, bar staff, cleaners. Message us for further details."

The pub has been contacted for more information.

The Old Orelton Inn is set to reopen

There was speculation that this day was indeed coming after workers were spotted giving the place a tidy-up earlier this month.

The Grade II-listed Old Orleton Inn on Holyhead Road closed its doors to the public on October 1 last year. The coaching inn dates back to the 17th century, but its origins date even further back to the 14th.

From the 70s it was known as The Falcon Inn until renovations in 2006 saw The Old Orleton come into being.

The previous owners appeared on Channel 4's Four in a Bed in 2020, but put the pub up for sale in August last year after five years at the helm.

Announcing the "tough decision", they said they felt it was "the best time to move on", adding: "The inn needs a bit more than we are able to provide going forward and we hope to find the right people to invest in this amazing place and take it to the next level."

Facebook users commented on the recent post with glee.

One user said: "Good news - What sort of food and drink will it be serving? Hopefully some local beers!"

Another comment read: "Brilliant to see! Wishing only the very best for the new venture! When is opening day? We are keen to sample and support."