Homes plan for ‘eyesore’ piece of land near 16th century Telford manor

Plans would see two ‘Tudor Style’ buildings built on land adjoining to Arleston Manor.

The Manor was thought to have been built on Lord Forester’s forests as a hunting lodge for King James I in the 16th century.

“Arleston Manor Drive compromises of only five dwellings, including The Manor, which is one of the finest timber framed houses in the country,” said applicant Mark Thomas in the application’s design and access statement.

“Currently the site is overgrown with brambles and rotting vegetation and the intention is to turn it into managed garden areas with space for vegetables and flowers.