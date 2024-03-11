See the damage a faulty fuse board causes at Wellington home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A fire crew from Wellington Amber Watch was called to the blaze in King Street at around 6.30pm.

The fire was out on arrival but crews said they made the property and supplies safe following the blaze.

A spokesperson said: "We used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots and damp down as required.

"The gas and electricity board were in attendance to isolate all supplies to the property."