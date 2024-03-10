New life for Old Orleton Inn? Workers spotted tidying up historic hotel

The Grade II-listed Old Orleton Inn on Holyhead Road in Wellington closed its doors to the public on October 1 last year.

But now it looks like change is in the air as workers have been spotted giving the historic property some attention.

The coaching inn dates back to the 17th century, but its origins date even further back to the 14th.

From the 70s it was known as The Falcon Inn until renovations in 2006 saw The Old Orleton come into being.

The previous owners appeared on Channel 4's Four in a Bed in 2020, but put the pub up for sale in August last year after five years at the helm.

Announcing the "tough decision", they said they felt it was "the best time to move on", adding: "The inn needs a bit more than we are able to provide going forward and we hope to find the right people to invest in this amazing place and take it to the next level."

Over the weekend, workers were spotted giving the place a bit of a spruce up and removing some overgrown greenery from the historic building's exterior.