Jailed: Rapist who targeted woman in nightclub toilet gets six years

Kamran Mahmood, of Harvey Crescent, in Arleston, Telford, had been out of prison on licence for four months when he attacked an 18-year-old woman in a nightclub in Wellington in November 2022.

The 33-year-old had denied the allegation, but was found guilty by a jury.

Judge Anthony Lowe, handing down the sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, said: "I really do not know whether this particular female was the intended victim or whether you were waiting for any suitable female to come into the toilets at the time."

The judge said the offence was aggravated by the rape taking place where women would expect "only women to be in there and that they are not going to be sexually assaulted."

It was also aggravated by the rape being carried out while Mahmood had been out on licence.

The court was told that Mahmood "spent the best part of his life behind bars", being in custody for 11 years after being imprisoned for public protection (IPP) following his part in a violent robbery in February 2011.

So-called IPP sentences were indeterminate sentences given to serious offenders who posed a significant risk of serious harm to the public. Although these were abolished in 2012, thousands of people subject to such a sentence are still in prison.