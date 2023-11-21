Plans for apartments above Wellington pizza takeaway

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for the ‘change of use’ from disused offices to apartments at Churchill House in Queen Street.

Plans submitted for the three-story property show one studio apartment on the ground floor, a one-bedroomed flat on each of upper floors, and a four-bedroom home of multiple occupancy on both the first and second floors.

The first and second floors will be mirrored, with each of the eight multiple occupancy rooms having an en-suite.

The building subject to the plans is located on the corner of Queen Street and Church Street, in the town centre and within the Wellington conservation area.

“The property is shown on the 1885-1903 Ordnance Survey six-inch map, so it can be assumed the property was built prior to these dates,” says the application’s design and access statement.

The existing Pizza Plus takeaway listed at 19 Church Street; and Sphinx business at 19a Church Street will be unaffected by the planned development.

The ground floor apartment is shown to be behind the existing businesses along with a stairway to the properties planned for the upper floors.

The applicant says that the building is ‘well situated’ for transport links, and nine parking spaces have been allocated for residents of Churchill House.

Bicycle parking is also allocated in the adjacent car parking area.

“The design of the apartments utilises the interior space of the existing property with minimal alteration to allow the new dwellings to work as a domestic home environment,” the applicant concluded.

“The building will be upgraded thermally complying with the latest building regulations standards in levels of insulation and efficient space, and water systems. The existing windows will be retained with secondary glazing provided internally.

“National and local planning policies encourage the conversion of redundant buildings into habitable accommodation, especially in built up areas like Wellington.

“The building lends itself well to being converted without major alterations. This conversion will provide much needed accommodation within the built-up area of Wellington town centre.”

Plans can be viewed on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on its website, application number TWC/2023/0853. Comments can be made during the consultation phase, which ends on December 11.