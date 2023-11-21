Deer rescued after being caught in barbed wire

Two fire crews from Wellington was scrambled to Ercall Wood at 11.55am on Tuesday with an operations officer.

A spokesperson at Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 11.55 on Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Animal Rescue in Telford.

"Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance."

They add that one deer was rescued from barbed wire and taken alive to a wildlife rescue centre. The incident was declared over at 1.18pm.