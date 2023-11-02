Fire crew uses ventilation system after oil in a grill sparks fire alert
Firefighters ventilated a property after a fire alarm went off when oil in a grill started smoking.
By David Tooley
A crew was scrambled from Wellington fire station to Lowe Court in the town after the 999 service received a call from an automatic fire alarm at 6.26pm on Wednesday.
When they arrived on the scene they classified it as a false alarm.
But the crew used a positive pressure system to get air into the property and clear it all out.
The stop message was received 6:41pm