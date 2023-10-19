Table top sale planned for Wellington

Belmont Hall in Wellington

The sale on Saturday, at Belmont Hall, will see all sorts of items for sale including coins, banknotes, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs and books, as well as assorted bric-a-brac.

Organiser Bob Eastwick said: "We will also have two stalls selling a range of beautiful crystals and mineral specimens plus a stall with over 150 regimental cap badges at reasonable prices."

Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free. There is free parking by the hall.