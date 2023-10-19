Notification Settings

Table top sale planned for Wellington

By Richard WilliamsPublished:

More than 20 stalls are taking part in a table top sale in Wellington at the weekend.

Belmont Hall in Wellington
The sale on Saturday, at Belmont Hall, will see all sorts of items for sale including coins, banknotes, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs and books, as well as assorted bric-a-brac.

Organiser Bob Eastwick said: "We will also have two stalls selling a range of beautiful crystals and mineral specimens plus a stall with over 150 regimental cap badges at reasonable prices."

Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free. There is free parking by the hall.

For all enquiries or to book a table, call Bob Eastwick on 01952 371626.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

