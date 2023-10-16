Young Ethan leads emotional 'Viking clap' as he recovers from cancer

Men's mental health group "Primal Instincts" are walking from The Buckatree Hotel up and down The Wrekin with a young boy from Wolverhampton who is recovering from cancer..

The young lad called Ethan, from Wolverhampton, has a condition that affects about 50 children a year in the UK and scans revealed tumours in his spine, hips and legs.

But langerhans cell histiocytosis or not Ethan wanted to climb to the top of the Wrekin, and when a Telford men's mental health group got to hear about it, they leapt into action.

"We stood Ethan on the top of the monument and he led a group of burly men in doing the Viking clap," said Ricky Briffa, the founder of Primal Instincts.

The Viking clap was made famous by fans of the Iceland football team who clap together in unison, with gaps between claps getting smaller and smaller.

Primal Instincts also release their emotions by letting out loud screams as a release of emotional tension. They usually do that at 6am in freezing cold water but on Sunday they did it at the top of the Wrekin.

Ricky said: "It was just electric and Ethan's dad, Christian, was very emotional to see Ethan at the top.

"Kids these days don't get to see the outdoors, so Ethan was like "whoa!" when he led well over 100 people in this, and to get his Primal Instincts T-shirt.

"I told him he is a member of Primal Instincts and he is welcome in Telford any time he likes. We are with him."

Ricky revealed that the group, which has 3,700 followers, had raised over £1,000 for Ethan. They gave him a PlayStation 5 and £650 in cash.

"His dad Christian told us that all their money is spent on fuel to take Ethan to and from hospital.

"When it comes to kids, we will do anything for them," he said. "We are all dads and will do it for the kids."

Primal Instincts, which has a motto of We Bleed Together, We Heal Together, now meets at 6am every Saturday for their cold plunge and primal scream at Simpsons Pool.

Ricky, who got the nickname as the ‘River King’ because of videos of him underneath waterfalls, said that 6am was the ideal time because it sets you up to conquer the day.

“Primal Instincts is Telford’s safe space for men," Ricky has previously told the Shropshire Star.

"My own son has been down the river, I’m so proud of him it’s unreal. We encourage men to let out a scream known as a primal scream that channels all your frustrations and heartaches and let go in the river.

“Leave it down the river – we bleed together, we heal together.”