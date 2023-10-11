Wellington Civic Society calls it a day after 45 years monitoring town's architecture

Eileen Sanderson and Paul Garbett, formerly of the Wellington Civic Society

Set up in 1978, the Wellington Civic Society met once a month at the local council chambers.

But it has seen its membership dwindle over the last few years, and the group has now disbanded, with members saying the civic society has lost its 'raison d'etre'.

It has now emptied its bank account and donated its remaining funds to charity.

Treasurer Eileen Sanderson said: "We decided at recent meeting to finally close the society due to lack of membership."

She said that despite efforts to encourage more members, "our membership has not changed for some years".

Eileen added: "The civic society was set up mainly to keep an eye on Wellington and challenge the council over some of its decision, but we haven't done much of that for a long time. We lost our raison d'etre and there didn't seem to be any purpose to in the end."