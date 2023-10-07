Gardener rescued after getting hand stuck in a hedge trimmer

BMW driver overtook police officers responding to 999 call at 120mph on M54
Premium
A gardener in Telford had to be rescued by the fire service on Saturday after getting their hand caught in a hedge trimmer.
The incident in the The Lawns, Wellington happened at around midday on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews used small gear and had the casualty released by 12.25.
The spokesperson added following their release, the casualty "took themselves" to hospital.