Gardener rescued after getting hand stuck in a hedge trimmer

A gardener in Telford had to be rescued by the fire service on Saturday after getting their hand caught in a hedge trimmer.

A resident in Wellington got their hand stick in a hedge trimmer
The incident in the The Lawns, Wellington happened at around midday on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews used small gear and had the casualty released by 12.25.

The spokesperson added following their release, the casualty "took themselves" to hospital.

