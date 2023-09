The fire was out by the time a fire crew reached the scene at Wedgewood Crescent, in Ketley, Telford, at 8.20pm on Sunday.

Two fire appliances and an operations officer had been scrambled from Wellington to the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident "involved cardboard left on top of toaster in kitchen area.

"Fire was out of arrival of fire service. Fire crews ventilated property."