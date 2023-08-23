Wellington war memorial to have fresh lighting installed

The Grade II listed Lych Gate outside All Saints Church in Wellington will be installed with new lighting. Picture: Google Maps

The Grade II listed Lych Gate provides the gateway to the All Saints Church in Wellington. The Church Street structure was built in 1922 and is dedicated to those in the town who lost their lives during the First World War.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now approved an application for the existing lighting to be replaced with four exterior lights to be installed to the underside of the Lych Gate dome.

A further two lights are set to be installed in a ground-mounted position in front of the building.

“Alongside improving the appearance of the lighting scheme, it will be able to celebrate civic events or notable occasions with special colour schemes,” said applicant Paul Barnes in a design and access statement.

A heritage statement was also submitted by the applicant which stated that the chosen lighting scheme had been ‘carefully considered to recognise and respond [sic] the significance of this Grade II listed building’.

“It has been carefully designed to minimise any impact on the built fabric of the building,” said the heritage statement.

“It will illuminate a heritage asset in a sympathetic manner that will highlight and celebrate the craftmanship that went into the construction of this Grade II listed building. As a key view within the Wellington Conservation Area the lighting scheme will highlight this historic building and have a positive impact.”

Wellington Town Council said that while it had ‘no objection in principle’ councillors asked that the approved lighting is sympathetic to the Lych Gate.

The council’s built heritage officer concluded that the proposed replacement lighting scheme is ‘sympathetically designed with discreet lamp units, cages and sitings’.

They added that the lighting would result in a ‘neutral impact’ upon the special historic and architectural character of the structure.

“The proposed siting and installation methods are also considered sufficient to mitigate against harm to the Lych Gate's historic fabric,” concluded the heritage officer.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning officer approved the scheme which they said was ‘acceptable in terms of both scale and design; respecting and responding positively to the context of the application site and surrounding area’.