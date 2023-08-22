Fake zebra crossing clean-up set to cost thousands as police probe roadside vandalism

The clean up on Mill Bank, Wellington on Monday Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Police are investigating after the hoax crossing was painted on Mill Bank in Wellington, near the junction with King Street over the weekend.

It was one of several acts of vandalism along the road and nearby High Street over the weekend, with bollards and other street furniture also painted over.

Telford & Wrekin Council has today announced the white markings have been cleared and the incident has been reported to the police.

Police have confirmed investigations are ongoing for two cases of criminal damage.

Meanwhile, local residents took to social media to share pictures and edits of the damage, which included a reference to The Beatles and the children's TV show Art Attack.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We have been made aware of vandalism in the form of white paint across multiple locations in Wellington over the weekend.

"The clean-up began immediately with crews working throughout the evening to remove the paint on Mill Bank while traffic was quitter using the most appropriate methods. The white residue that remains here will wash off with the rain.

"Our contractor is out today clearing up in the town centre.

"We’re incredibly disappointed to see such damage, which is likely to run into thousands of pounds and at having to deploy limited resources that would better used elsewhere.

"The matter is with the police, CCTV footage shows evidence that will assist with investigations."

Inspector Matthew Sanders of North Telford SNT said: “Two cases of criminal damage have been reported to us by Telford & Wrekin Council.

“One is pertaining to the painted-on ‘zebra crossing’ on Mill Bank in Wellington, and the other for white paint being daubed on street furniture in the town centre.

“Investigations are ongoing.”