Dangerous banned driver jailed after town centre police pursuit

A dangerous and disqualified driver who was involved in a high speed pursuit in Wellington town centre, has been jailed for 20 months.

The pursuit ended up in the pedestrianised area of Wellington town centre
Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Wednesday how Leonard Evans, 28, of Radmore Junction, Dorrington was on licence from prison for a previous offence of aggravated vehicle taking when he he was spotted by police in a patrol car on April 24 this year.

