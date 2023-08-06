Cinema charity to bring super cars to Wellington

Super cars will be on display in Wellington Market Square

Wheels & Reels is being organised by Wellington Orbit, a charitable not-for-profit organisation that runs a 63-seat cinema in Wellington and promises to be "an exhilarating day of automotive thrills and cinematic wonders".

On Saturday, August 26, from 10am to 4pm, Wellington Market Square and All Saints Church yard will come alive with the sights and sounds of high-performance vehicles and the allure of the silver screen.

Car enthusiasts will be treated to a showcase of super cars from valeting company Defined Detail, allowing attendees to get up close and personal with some spectacular vehicles.

The event will feature classics to sports cars and will also include a screening the new, highly anticipated Gran Turismo film - based on the car racing video game at the Wellington Orbit.

Damian Breeze, manager at Wellington Orbit said: “We are always looking to make cinema even more magical, and we are thrilled to be continuing this trend with a spectacular array of super cars alongside our film showings.

"Whether you're a car enthusiast, a movie lover, or simply looking for a fun-filled day with family and friends, Wheels & Reels has something for everyone."