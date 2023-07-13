Wellington is positively blooming as more people enter gardening competition

Mayor of Wellington Cllr Paul Davis with winner of best hanging baskets Fiona Coton

Green fingered residents flocked to enter the annual Wellington in Bloom competition, organised by Love Wellington for the fourth year.

Wellington Town Council agreed to donate the prize money and rosettes for the various categories.

Mayor Paul Davis joined organiser Sally Themans of Love Wellington to judge the entries.

“There was an excellent response," said Sally. "We had more entries than last year in our categories of best hanging basket, best eco garden and best front garden from residents all over the town.

"The standard was amazing and the competition is always a great way to lift spirits, brighten up the town and recognise people's effort."

The winners were: Eco garden – Kerry Orange of Barnfield Crescent; best front garden – Sarah Painter of Florence Close and the best hanging basket prize went to Fiona Coton of Holyhead Road for her display of begonias in a unique Edwardian setting.

They received certificates presented by the mayor, with all runners up presented with rosettes.

Councillor Davis added: “Judging the Wellington in Bloom competition, which is now a well-established part of the town’s calendar of events and attractions, is one of my favourite jobs as a mayor.

“It’s great to be able to get out into the community and see the wonderful displays and I would like to thank everyone who entered this year for their time, dedication and passion – the gardens continue to brighten up our town and bring joy to people passing by.”