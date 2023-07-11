Firefighters and paramedic rush to attic rescue in Telford

A man was rescued by firefighters after falling through an attic space.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
One fire appliance including a rescue tender was sent to Church Street, in Telford, at 11.34am on Tuesday.

When the crew from Wellington got to the scene they found that a person had become trapped after falling through an attic space.

Small gear was used to free the person.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said one male was assessed and discharged at the scene.

"We were called to an incident at a private address on Church Street at 11.48am, a paramedic officer attended the scene," said the spokesperson.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient who was assessed and discharged at the scene."

