Firefighters and paramedic rush to attic rescue in Telford

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

One fire appliance including a rescue tender was sent to Church Street, in Telford, at 11.34am on Tuesday.

When the crew from Wellington got to the scene they found that a person had become trapped after falling through an attic space.

Small gear was used to free the person.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said one male was assessed and discharged at the scene.

"We were called to an incident at a private address on Church Street at 11.48am, a paramedic officer attended the scene," said the spokesperson.