Alive and kicking: Wellington micro-pub The Boot set to re-open within days

The Boot has announced it will be re-opening

The Boot, at Wellington, closed in May, with a public announcement saying the business was "not currently sustainable". It had only opened in July of last year.

But, it appears the venue will be back up and running – as early as next week.

A post on the micro-pub's Facebook page announced the move, saying "Reboot complete".

It added: "We’re very excited to confirm that we’ll be reopening on Wednesday, July 12.

"There are a couple of finishing touches required before Wednesday but we’d love to see you there and hope very much that you like what we’ve done with the place."

The micro-pub had received support from Telford & Wrekin Council to open.

The authority had provided a £10,000 business start-up grant, as well as £1,500 for its facade.

Speaking after the closure, the council said it would be working with the owners of the Boot as it looked to review its options to keep the business open.