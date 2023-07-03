Wellington workhouse outbuilding to be converted into nursing accommodation

The buidling is set to be converted into accommodation for nursing staff. Photo: Google

The building sits on the site of the former Wellington Workhouse, a late-19th century building which has been described as having ‘some historic and architectural significance’.

Wrekin Court was extended and converted into a nursing home in 1993 and is part of the Morris Care Centre in Holyhead Road, Wellington.

The outbuilding was previously a dentist, and plans were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council in April for the change of use of the property into a house of multiple occupancy.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application said that the outbuilding is currently used for ‘ancillary storage’. Approved plans will see the building converted into a five-bedroom house of multiple occupancy with a kitchen, living and dining area.

“The proposals would provide the opportunity for improved facilities to meet the evolving needs of this well-established and well-respected nursing home,” the statement said.

“The proposals seek to maintain the overall external appearance and retain as much of the original fabric as possible, including original windows. The proposed extension has been designed to respect the style of the existing building

“Internally, there are fixtures and fittings in the main building which survive from its previous use and any features associated with the former use will be retained.

“The layout of the proposals won’t change the basic overall plan of the area but will offer a well-integrated development which will provide a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the surrounding area as required by planning policy.”

The application received no objections during a consultation phase.

The council submitted a building heritage report which stated that the outbuilding is thought to have previously been a boardroom for the adjacent workhouse and was ‘deliberately detached’.

“The proposed alterations would largely affect the interior of the building, with external alteration being limited to a small lean-to extension to the northeast corner of the building and the blocking up of two frontage doors,” the heritage report concluded.

“The doors would be blocked up only from the interior, thus retaining the historic door joinery and visual character and legibility of the building, whilst the extension would be minor, in like materials and hidden away from principal views of the building.”