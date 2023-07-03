Jade's rendition of 'Natural Woman' earns her title of Park Idol

Jade Treanor with Park Idol organiser Wendy Richards

Jade Treanor was named "Park Idol" on Friday after winning the talent contest at the Park Hotel pub Wellington.

Over the last 10 weeks, the pub has been hoping to find the chart toppers of the future in its annual talent contest.

Winner of the 2023 competition, Jade, 24, said she was inspired to enter after her friend and fellow singer Dylan Steatham died.

"I didn't have very much confidence when I was younger but after my friend Dylan, who I used to sing with, died it gave me the impetus to make something of my singing as he always used to say I should make something of it."

Jade, who won the competition with her renditions of Warrior by Demi Lovato and Aretha Franklin's Natural Woman, says she hopes the talent show will help to act as a springboard to a career in the music industry.

She said: "Others that have won Park Idol have gone onto sing on the local music circuit and I have been offered my first gig at the Park."

Gary Stelling, landlord of the Park Hotel, said: "It was a fantastic night - we were packed out.

"Well done to Jade, who thoroughly deserves it, and I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to Teltyres Telford who have again sponsored Park Idol."