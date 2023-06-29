Plans lodged to add 'more welcoming' steel fence to prominent Wellington building

Glebe House, on the corner of Glebe Street and Victoria Road, Wellington. Picture: Google

Plans have been submitted for a 1.8-metre-high fence, automated entrance gates and alterations to the boundary wall of Glebe House – close to Wellington town centre.

Nearly two years ago Telford & Wrekin Council approved plans for the change of use of the building from offices to 27 apartments.

The applicant says that the former office building is currently ‘undergoing’ a conversion and has submitted a second application.

A new vehicle entrance and pedestrian gates would be installed as part of the plans along with a new steel fence, which would be installed over the existing brick walls to increase the height to 1.8 metres.

Plans also include the replacement of an external fire escape spiral staircase which will be replaced by a ‘compliant staircase’.

In a planning and heritage statement the applicant concludes: “The proposed plans indicate a new steel fence to provide a more welcoming and residential environment compared to the existing style and design.

“Gates will ensure the safety and security of the residents. The new staircase will be compliant and in-keeping with the main property.

“The layout, appearance and design of the proposed development enhances the area and socially.”

The applicant says that the heritage significance of the Wellington Conservation Area will ‘have no impact’ on the plans.

Birmingham-based developer Bipin Patel withdrew plans earlier this week to build a further 12 apartments on land adjacent to Glebe House.

The council’s highways department objected to the scheme, saying there was a “significant shortfall” in the level of proposed parking.

Parking concerns were also raised for the approved Glebe House development which has 20 parking spaces and a disabled bay for 27 apartments.

The second development plans also received objections from local residents along with the council’s environmental services and built heritage specialist.