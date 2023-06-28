Man of 'substantial means' awaiting trial over stabbing to get passport back for holiday

Shrewsbury Justice Centre

Sagheer Khan, aged 45, is accused of stabbing a man after a white Audi was "rammed" by a Ford Mondeo into a bus in Mill Bank, Wellington, at around 8pm on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Khan of of Bush Close, Wellington, pleaded not guilty to unlawful wounding with intent at Shrewsbury Crown Court in July last year.

Described in Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday as a "man of substantial means", Mr Khan had requested a change to his bail application after his trial date was moved from May this year to April 2024.

In defending Khan, Mr Antoine Muller KC told judge Peter Barrie that his client wished to go on a family holiday with his grown up children and grandchildren, visit his family in Pakistan as well as go to Turkey for medical treatment.

He added: "This application has come about following the moving of Mr Khan's trial date from May to April next year.

"He just wants to do some of the ordinary things in life between now and April."

However, prosecutor Ms Suzanne Francis KC told the court that following Mr Khan's arrest last year there were fears he would abscond.

She said: "Police were concerned because the day after the offence he tried to leave the country."

But she conceded: "However, time has passed, and it would be difficult to object to a holiday over a year's time."

Mr Muller added: "With the means he [Mr Khan] has, to be quite frank, if wished to abscond he would have done so."

In ordering that Mr Khan be given his passport back, Judge Barrie said applications to leave the jurisdiction of the UK courts would have to be made on a "case by case" basis by the defendant.