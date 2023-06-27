Ale fans delighted that a Telford micropub could soon be 'rebooting'

The Boot's Facebook page post

The Boot Micropub in Market Square, Wellington, announced its sudden and surprise closure on May 13.

But today (Tuesday) the pub owners Bloody Good Brews announced on Twitter and Facebook that they are "rebooting."

Appearing in the guise of a compute screen that had crashed, the message said: "The Boot ran into a problem and needs to restart. We're just collecting some error info and then we'll restart for you.

"20 per cent complete."

Fans have responded with delight that they could soon be supping their favourite tipple at the bar again.

On Twitter, Rich said: "You've been very much missed .. Excellent news."

And on Facebook Michael Scampton said: "Finally a good news story brilliant."

And a delighted Ross Weston said: "Ooooh, I hope so. We've missed you."

Little over a month ago the pub sent out a shock statement that the business was not sustainable. They said they were closing to "regroup and take some advice."

Telford and Wrekin Council offered advice to the owners who also run the Coracle Micropub in High Street, Ironbridge.

The Boot was the second project launched by Emma Dean and Michael Young and specialised in quality beers, including cask ales, keg beers, a wide range of cans and bottles and a wine and spirits selection curated by Tanners and Moonshine & Fuggles respectively.

The 83 sq m building in Market Square was recently listed for sale and is being marketed by Blue Alpine, London. It currently has a fixed price of £135,000.