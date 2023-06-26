Wellington is set for a summer of fun

Wellington Town Council is organising and funding a series of family fun days in the Bowring Park during the school summer holidays, starting on July 25 with an appearance by ‘PJ the Showman’ from 11am until 1pm.

This is followed by a family workshop on August 1 with Kevin’s Community Circus, featuring a tightrope, stilts, diablos and lots of other attractions.

PJ the Showman makes another appearance on August 8 and then on Tuesday August 15 the Boardroom Gaming Café in Wellington will present an exciting science demonstration on making rockets for youngsters to participate in.

The final event of the summer will be on Tuesday, August 29 which will be taken over by Wrekin Forest School and Alison’s Bee Class.

The day will include tent building, woodcraft, marshmallow toasting, whittling and other bush craft activities.

Alison’s bees class will help to raise the awareness of bees and their importance in the environment and there also will be candle making.

Caroline Mulvihill of Wellington Town Council said that the programme was set to appeal to a range of ages.