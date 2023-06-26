Dog rescued from abandoned kiln in Telford woodland

Firefighters used a line to lower themselves into the kiln

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Limekiln Woods, in Limekiln Lane, Wellington, at around 10.14am on Monday, following reports that a dog had fallen into one of the abandoned kilns.

The Limekiln Woods gets its name from the stone kilns that were used from the 17th century onwards that now sit abandoned in the woods.

The dog had strayed into the brick kiln while on a walk with its owner.

Firefighters from Wellington had to be lowered down the 6ft brick kiln shaft to retrieve the dog.