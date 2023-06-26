Dog rescued from abandoned kiln in Telford woodland

By Richard WilliamsWellingtonPublished: Last Updated:

A cocker spaniel has been rescued by firefighters after falling down an abandoned kiln in a Telford wood.

Firefighters used a line to lower themselves into the kiln
Firefighters used a line to lower themselves into the kiln

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Limekiln Woods, in Limekiln Lane, Wellington, at around 10.14am on Monday, following reports that a dog had fallen into one of the abandoned kilns.

The Limekiln Woods gets its name from the stone kilns that were used from the 17th century onwards that now sit abandoned in the woods.

The dog had strayed into the brick kiln while on a walk with its owner.

Firefighters from Wellington had to be lowered down the 6ft brick kiln shaft to retrieve the dog.

The spaniel, which is believed to be unhurt by its ordeal, was returned to its owner by 11am.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News