Firefighters called out to rescue cows stuck in brook

Firefighters were called out to rescue two cows from a brook in Ellerdine on Saturday morning.

Two cows were rescued from the brook.

Fire Control received the call at 10.01am reporting an incident classified as Animal Rescue in Telford.

Two fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

With a vet present, the two cows were rescued from the brook, and the incident was declared over at 11.01am.

