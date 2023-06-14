Gardening fans urged to help Wellington bloom this summer

Wellington Mayor Paul Davis

Wellington in Bloom is returning this summer and is expected to be as popular as ever.

Entries close on July 6 and Wellington Town Council has again agreed to donate garden voucher prizes and rosettes for the various categories.

Organiser Sally Themans of Love Wellington, who will help Mayor Cllr Paul Davis to judge the entries in July, said she anticipated an excellent response.

"Well-kept gardens show a real pride in people’s locality and we want to celebrate and reward that with our annual competition.

“The event started in the Covid pandemic and is now in its fourth year. We have already had a good number of entries – residents like the fact that they do not have to own a big garden to enter as we only judge front gardens.

“There are also two other categories – best hanging baskets and best eco-garden.”