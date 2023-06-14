Football, parking and wildflowers: Work to begin on improving Wellington green space

Murphys Field, Wellington. Photo: Google.

Telford & Wrekin Council is about to begin work to enhance Murphy Field, off Burgess Road.

Murphy Field, which is protected from future development under the council’s ‘Green Guarantee’ site status, will receive investment to further enhance the popular site for recreational use by the community.

The project will see parking provisions and a new footpath installed, along with wildflower planting and benches.

The site is one of more than 300 council-owned and protected ‘Green Guarantee’ sites across Telford and Wrekin, which are recognised for their community and environmental value.

The council say the scheme will see the site made more accessible, with a grass mat area for football parking and a new footpath linking to the Haygate Fields development being installed during the first stage of the project.

It will also reinstate a junior football pitch and see wildflowers and benches added near the pool.

Funding for the project is being provided by the developers of Haygate Fields.

The council is notifying residents about the start of the project and is aiming to minimise disruption to the site during the works.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “I’m delighted this investment into Murphy Field will increase the site’s quality and value as a public open space for local people.