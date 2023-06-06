Pair bailed after £1m of cannabis plants found by police in raid on drug factory

Police found £1m worth of cannabis at the property

Police descended on the drugs factory in an empty business premises on Walker Street in Wellington, Telford, at 9.45am on Friday.

Inside, officers from Wellington’s Safer Neighbourhood Team found more than 1,000 plants on multiple floors.

Temporary Sergeant Peter Rigby said: “This was a significant discovery by our neighbourhood officers that will protect the communities of Wellington.

“The impact of the cultivation of cannabis is far more than the supply of drugs. Thousands of pounds worth of electric is stolen to help with the cultivation of the plant and the practice of bypassing the electric meter is often so dangerous that the supply can only be made safe by digging up the road.

“In addition to this, neighbouring properties are put in danger and are at risk of structural damage or fire caused by the criminal activity.”

Police said that two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Western Power also attended to make the premises safe.