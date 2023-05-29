Firefighters called to fire in flat after smoke seen coming out of window

The alarm was raised by 999 calls to a property in Mill Bank at 7.45am on Monday.

Fire crews from Wellington, Telford, Shrewsbury and Hodnet were all mobilised and when they arrived they could see smoke coming from a first floor window.

A spokesperson for Wellington Fire Station said: "Crews wearing breathing apparatus quickly gained access and carried out a full search of the property. They extinguished the fire using hose reel jets and a main jet."

No-one was hurt in the fire which was under control within an hour. The cause is not yet known.